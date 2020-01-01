Onguso: Nairobi City Stars defender reveals why Kerr and late Omino are best

The left-back has also revealed winning the KPL in 2018 remains one of his best moments in football

Wesley Onguso has revealed Dylan Kerr and the late Henry Omino remain the best coaches he has worked under.

The left-back worked with the late Omino at in 2016 before leaving for a year later, and in 2018, he joined where he met the Englishman.

"I have been under several top coaches in my footballing career," Onguso told Goal on Thursday.

"However, Kerr and the late Omino are the best I ever worked under; their qualities were unmatched.

"At Western Stima, [Omino] was literally a father figure to us. He knew how to handle us and even when we had wronged, he lovingly corrected us. We loved and respected him for that and on the pitch, we gave our best.

"For Kerr, his motivation was something else! He used to psych us up before matches and ensured every player is ready to play regardless of the opponent we were facing."

The experienced defender joined Nairobi City Stars in 2019 but spent about six months out of the field.

"It was my worst moment in football because I could not do anything," Onguso reveals.

"I fell sick, and thought it would take several weeks for me to be well, however, it was not the case. It took a whole six months for me to get back to playing shape.

"Imagine, six months without playing football, it was not easy for me but I finally managed to shake off my problem."

So what are his best moments in football?

"I cannot forget 2018 because of winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) with Gor Mahia. It is a moment every player wishes to have and I feel privileged to have realized it.

"Also the 2019/20 season because we gave our best to help City Stars get back to KPL. It was not an easy campaign, but I am happy we managed to go all the way.

"Now that we are back in the top-tier, we want to make a statement as well by giving our best. Promotion is not enough, we are into the real challenge and we have to prove, on the pitch, that we are no pushovers."