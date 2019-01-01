Nzoia Sugar set to miss duo against Tusker on Sunday

Hansel Ochieng handed Nzoia Sugar a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Sudi Stadium

are set to miss two players when they take on in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) game at Ruaraka Stadium on Sunday.

Brian Wepo and Vincent Ngesa, who were injured during the defeat to Kakamega on Thursday, have both been ruled out with injuries

Wepo collided with Allan Wanga and suffered a habitual dislocation of the patella of the right knee.

Ngesa, after colliding with Maxwell Ravel, is said to have suffered an avulsion fracture of his right knee.

“Those are the two players who will not be part of the team that will take on Tusker at Ruaraka this weekend," Nzoia Sugar’s team doctor Amir Magwara told Goal.

"Wepo was injured in the 38th minute of play against Kakamega Homeboyz and his injury will keep him out for a considerable period."

Nzoia Sugar will be looking for a first win since April 27, when they defeated Sugar 2-1 at home.

They have lost to and Kakamega Homeboyz and gave a walkover to AFC in what was to be their first match of this month.

Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos was originally scheduled as the venue, but the KPL brought it to Ruaraka, a ground that underwent renovation from late March.