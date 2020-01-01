Nyamweya: FKF's Mwendwa taking football to 'old dark days'

The former Federation president unhappy with the move by the outgoing office not to extend KPL's contract

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Sam Nyamweya has hit out at the incumbent Nick Mwendwa for 'taking the country back to the old days' after refusing to extend a deal with the Kenyan Premier League Limited on running the top tier.

The latter has been managing the Kenyan Premier League ( ) since 2003. The terms were re-negotiated in 2015 and per the agreement, the deal was set to expire on September 24.

The experienced administrator has compared what was done in the country initially with the other countries, stating it is a common practise.

"It is five years since the signing of the FKF/ KPL landmark agreement on the management of the top tier League in Kenya after years of consultation and learning from best practices in Africa and the world," Nyamweya said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

"It is worth noting that the Premier League ( ), the English Premier league and the league are run and managed by the participating clubs, models that have worked very well with impressive financial and sporting success."

Nyamweya has revealed that is how the agreement between the KPL and the FKF came to happen with the latter granting authority to the top tier League Clubs, under the umbrella of KPL LTD, to run and manage the Kenyan Premier League.

"The agreement was due for midterm review by the Joint Executive Committee in the year 2018, regrettably, the meeting never took place and in the absence of this review mechanism the agreement remains in force," Nyamweya explained.

"This agreement can only be reviewed by the joint Executive Committee once the FKF elections are finalized and the FKF NEC is properly constituted and in place.

"It is sad and disheartening for Nick Mwendwa to purport to disregard this agreement. This will take it back to the dark old days and the football family will lose all the gains we have attained hitherto."

Mwendwa has since insisted the top tier will be referred to as the FKF Premier League and the name might change to BetKing Premier League if the new sponsors come on board.