Nicholas Kipkirui's goal pushes Gor Mahia to third on the log

Nicholas Kipkirui scored his second goal in two games as Ingwe picked a third straight defeat

Gor Mahia moved to third on the Kenyan Premier League table after a 1-0 victory against Vihiga United.

Nicholas Kipkirui scored his second goal in two games to help K'Ogalo dislodge Tusker from third place. The former Zoo FC striker was also on target when he scored his first Caf Confederation Cup goal in a 4-2 victory against Zamalek on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Western Stima moved a place behind Gor Mahia after forcing a 1-0 victory over Zoo.

Johanna Mwita struck the lone goal as Stima move just a place behind third-placed Gor Mahia.

In the other match played on Wednesday, Mount Kenya United handed AFC Leopards a fifth defeat of the season and third in a row after Ingwe bowed down 2-1.

The sleeping giants had lost to Zoo and Bandari in the last two games before today’s setback.