Namanda targeting double-digits for Tusker this season

The winger is on an upward trajectory since joining the Brewers and was part of the provisional national team squad

FC winger Luke Namanda has revealed he is aiming to score at least 10 goals this season in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The former player hit a brace last Friday to help the 11-time league champions come from a goal down to defeat 3-1 at Kasarani Stadium.

The soft-speaking attacker is happy with the way things are going for him at the Brewers and believes he will continue developing.

"Every season I have a target that helps me to continue improving and be a better player," Namanda told Goal on Tuesday.

"I have set a target of getting 10 goals or more for Tusker this season, and I am working hard to achieve it. It all comes down to teamwork because, without it, nobody can achieve anything."

The 26-year-old was delighted after being included in the Harambee Stars' Cecafa Senior Challenge provisional squad and hopes to go all the way next time.

"It felt good to be included in the national team, it is a motivation to me and I will continue working harder to make it to the final squad next time. Getting a call-up is not easy, it means there is something I am doing right," Namanda concluded.

Tusker are currently second on the KPL log after accumulating 24 points to date.