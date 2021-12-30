Nairobi City Stars hand Gor Mahia second season defeat, Tusker condemn Mathare United

Gor Mahia suffered their second defeat in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation Premier League after going down 2-0 against Nairobi City Stars at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

Ezekiel Odera and Anthony Kimani scored for the former National Super League champions as Gor Mahia conceded another defeat after a previous loss to Kakamega Homeboyz.

Nairobi City Stars - who were quite dominant from the word go - were denied by the post in the 29th minute when Odera's well-taken shot hit the woodwork and the ball went back into play.

Odera was not to be denied in the 38th minute though when he found the back of the net after a good team build-up that caught the K'Ogalo backline off guard.

The Kawangware-based side would have doubled their lead in the 50th minute but Peter Opiyo - who superbly took on Gor Mahia's defenders - saw his well-launched shot go wide from close range.

The away side made a change in the 66th minute when Davis Agesa came out and his position was filled by the experienced Kimani. The change brought energy, especially in the attacking department of the Nairobi City Stars, and in the 71st minute, they scored the second goal.

The continuous attack saw Gor Mahia concede a free-kick in a very dangerous spot and Kimani managed to beat Gad Mathews in goal and extend their lead.

Meanwhile, at Ruaraka Ground, Tusker managed a 4-1 win over struggling Mathare United.

Although the Slum Boys took an early lead in the third minute when Clifford Alwanga scored, Tusker fought back and equalised in the 10th minute. Joshua Ibrahim was brought down, and the home side was awarded a penalty that was converted by the Tanzanian to restore parity.

Joshua registered a brace in the 27th minute when he collected a pass from Rodgers Ouma and fired home with a clinical shot.

Coach Robert Matano made a change as the second half began when he substituted Stewart Omondi for Deogratius Ojok. The Brewers were forced to make another change when Humphrey Mieno got injured and Apollo Otieno was introduced.

Joshua, who could have scored on two previous occasions, finally struck his third of the afternoon in the 73rd minute. John Njuguna did well to spot Joshua in a promising position, and the centre-forward thunderously struck to beat goalkeeper Byrne Omondi again.

Eugene Asike scored the fourth after rising high enough to connect to a delivery by Njuguna in the 78th minute as Tusker - now 11th and with four wins after nine games - condemned Mathare United to yet another season's loss.