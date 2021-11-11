Mwendwa's FKF stays defiant as government moves in to install Ringera's caretaker committee

Football Kenya Federation has rejected the normalisation committee that was set up by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed.

The Ministry of Sports constituted the interim body to take charge of the federation's functions as it organises fresh elections.

The caretaker committee, which FKF has not accepted, was installed after an inspection ordered by the Sports CS was done and its report was handed to the minister on Thursday.

"The Football Kenya Federation is taken aback by the directive of the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed to appoint a caretaker committee to run the federation and football in Kenya," a letter signed by FKF's CEO Barry Otieno and seen by GOAL, read.

"As stated severally, including before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, this drastic and illegal action was expected.

"From the beginning, FKF has made it clear that the inspection process ordered by the CS was conceived in bad faith and carried out to achieve a pre-determined outcome. FKF has informed Fifa of this development, and we await their guidance.

"In the meantime, FKF rejects the committee, and we will carry on with our operations as usual. This means all football activities in the country continue as scheduled and FKF remains in charge.

"For the avoidance of doubt, FKF fully complied with the inspection process ordered by the CS and availed detailed financial and operational documents from the year 2016 to date.

"Regrettably, the inspectors had no serious interest in scrutinizing our documents, and they spent a combined total of six hours with six years’ worth of technical and financial documents.

"It is important to note that FKF has not received any report or been provided with any recommendations as dictated by the Sports Act 2013.

"The federation has put in place an elaborate financial management system and remains committed to financial accountability, including a fair and objective investigation of FKF books by relevant state agencies.

"In the meantime, FKF wishes to advise all its members to remain calm, during this trying

period."

Retired judge Aaron Ringera will lead the normalisation committee that has Joseph Masiga, John 'Bobby' Ogolla, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat, Hassan Haji, Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, as well as Moses Oyugi, and Richard Omwela as members.

The caretaker committee has been given a number of mandates that include conducting all the affairs of the federation in accordance with its constitution.

It will also ensure that FKF is in compliance with the Sports Act (2013) and coordinate and ensure the smooth running of FKF’s operations, including team preparations for all local and international sporting events.