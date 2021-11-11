Sports CS dissolves Mwendwa's FKF, forms Ringera-led normalisation committee

Kiplagat Sang
Nov 11, 2021 10:25+00:00
Ministry of Sports.

The new body has been constituted after an inspection of the local FA by the Sports Registrar

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has formed a normalisation committee to oversee the functions of Nick Mwendwa's Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The committee will be chaired by the former Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority (KACA) director Aaron Ringera, while AFC Leopards legend Joseph Masiga is among the members of the committee who are mandated to serve for a period of six months.

Kenya Police head coach John 'Bobby' Ogolla, as well as Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat, Hassan Haji, Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, and Richard Omwela are the other members, according to a document received by GOAL from Kenya's ministry.

Amina took the decision to form the committee after receiving an audit report she had ordered the Sports Registrar to undertake over claims of financial malpractice on the part of FKF.

