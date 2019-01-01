Muthomi cleared by FKF Disciplinary Committee in Avire saga

The former federation's CEO is vindicated following accusations made against him by Batoto ba Mungu regarding player transfer

Former Football Federation (FKF) CEO Robert Muthomi has been cleared over any wrongdoing regarding striker John Avire's move to Egyptian side Tanta SC.

had accused Muthomi of engineering the move for the 22-year old despite the latter having a contract with the 2009 league champions. It was for the aforementioned reason that made the accused step down from his office to allow the FKF Disciplinary Committee to investigate the matter.

The ruling by the Disciplinary Committee has now been made, freeing the former Nakuru All-Stars owner from any wrongdoing.

"Having considered all the evidence laid before it, the Committee is of the view that in the broad sense there was insufficient adduce evidence to the effect that the Respondent abused his office," part of it read.

"The veracity of the complaint by Sofapaka was based on the presumption that the Respondent had attempted to act as an agent of John Avire so as to sell him to an Egyptian club.

"They had further claimed that the Respondent was scheduled to travel out of the country the following day with the player ostensibly to complete the transfer. However, no evidence of this was ever adduced before the Committee either in form of booking forms, air tickets or communication to that effect. At best, this allegation is a red herring."

Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa has been asked to apologize for his allegations against Muthomi.

"On the other hand, if the Chairman of Sofapaka referred to the Respondent as a conman, the same should be discouraged as such inclinations affect the coexistence between the Federation and various clubs. We use the word “ïf” only because there was however no transcript of the said radio interview or a recording of the same provided.

"A letter of demand urging the Club Chairman to retract was also not availed. For this reason, there was no proof that the present complaint was initiated by malice."

FKF President Nick Mwenda has welcomed the ruling by the Disciplinary Committee to clear Muthomi, but he has made it clear the latter might not resume his role as the CEO.

"We have cleared [Muthomi] yes but it does not mean he will resume his former role. He had already left the federation by mutual consent so it is just a good decision to clear him."

Efforts to reach Sofapaka chairman for comment were unsuccessful.