Mathare United name unchanged squad to face KCB

Ahmed Ahmad is away due to personal reasons and his place has been taken up by John Mwangi

Head coach Francis Kimanzi has lined up the same side that beat Posta Rangers 2-1 last weekend for the Round Five Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against KCB at Kasarani.

Left-back David Owino and his opposite number James Situma-Andrew Juma and Johnstone Omurwa in the center will shield David Okello in goal.

Skipper Chrispin Oduor and Cliff Nyakeya will provide support form the strikers with Roy Okal providing defensive for the duo.

Ahmed Ahmad is away due to personal reasons and his place has been taken up by John Mwangi, the only change on the bench.

Article continues below

Starting XI: David Okello, avid Owino, James Situma, Johnstone Omurwa, Andrew Juma, Roy Okal, Chrispin Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, James Kinyanjui, Kevin Kimani, Clifford Alwanga.

Reserves: Job Ochieng’, Martin Ongori, Arnold Onyango, Alphonce Ndonye, Francis Omondi, John Mwangi, Chris Ochieng’.