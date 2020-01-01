Matano: Tusker FC coach admitted to ICU after falling sick

The tactician fell ill two days ago but his situation worsened and as a result he was rushed to the hospital

FC coach Robert Matano has been rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Nairobi West Hospital after falling ill.

The Brewers' team manager George Opondo has exclusively revealed to Goal the tactician has been unwell, but his condition deteriorated and had to be rushed to hospital.

"For the past two days, Matano has been unwell but we hoped his situation will improve," Opondo said on Saturday.

More teams

"It has not been the case, it worsened and he was rushed to Nairobi West a couple of hours ago and is currently admitted to the ICU.

"I cannot reveal more since we do not have finer details on what he is ailing from but once we get to know, then we can be able to share. Currently, he is with the team's doctor Wycliffe Makanga who will update us on the coach's situation later on.

"As a club, we are praying and hoping the coach will recover fast and re-join us."

In 2016, while coaching four-time Kenyan Premier League champions , the experienced coach was booked for treatment in Coptic Hospital in Nairobi.

The tactician fell sick immediately after they returned to the country from Rwanda, where the Soldiers took part in the 2016 East Africa Military Games and was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, August 23, thereby missing their league match against Posta and GOtv Shield contest against Sugar.

Later on, then assistant coach Benjamin Nyangweso confirmed to Goal Matano was suffering from kidney problems but assured the doctors have been able to provide proper treatment.

Nyangweso went on to help the Soldiers finish third in the league and eventually, Matano returned to guide them in the but inconsistent results led to his sacking.

Article continues below

He went on to coach Nairobi City Stars in the National Super League but was later appointed to head AFC and later on Tusker FC.



At the time last season was cancelled following the Covid-19 outbreak, the Brewers were eventual winners 's closest challengers.



