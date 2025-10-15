Manchester City vs Everton Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets, odds and more

Saturday's 3 pm kickoff sees Manchester City host Everton at Etihad Stadium in what promises to be an exciting Premier League encounter.

There is a new normal in town with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Guardiola's side can score loads of goals but can also grind out results with resolute defensive performances. The game against Arsenal showed a glimpse of this, but the Cityzens dropped the ball by conceding a late equaliser. However, their most recent outing against Brentford was more positive as a clinical finish from Erling Haaland gave them the lead before they opted to see out the game in the second half. They emphasised safe possession and defending their box in numbers to seal all three points. However, the fans who were used to expansive football from their team will take some getting used to this results-first mindset. With the injury concerns easing, City would love to extend their unbeaten streak in all competitions and also avoid a first loss against Everton in 8 years.

Everton went into the break with all the momentum in the world after completing a stunning late comeback against Crystal Palace. Jack Grealish's fantastic winner marked his first goal for his new club and ended the Eagles' 19-game unbeaten streak. David Moyes will be gutted by Grealish's unavailability against his parent side. However, an improved attack means his side has more all-around threats and can hurt any opposition. Everton struggled away from home this season with only one victory in four games. They will be desperate to inflict some damage on City and pick up a first victory against them since that famous 4-0 drubbing at Goodison Park in 2017.

Manchester City vs Everton last-minute tickets: How to buy

As Manchester City gets ready to face Everton, supporters are eager to see how the teams stack up against each other on the pitch. For those interested in placing a wager, exploring Kenyan betting sites with welcome bonuses can enhance your betting experience, providing you with added value from the start.

Etihad Stadium is famous for its matchday atmospheres, and it will always be an uphill task to secure your spot at the stadium. Our favourite reseller, StubHub, makes life easy for you by offering tickets even at the last minute.

READ MORE: Manchester City 2025/26 tickets: Prices, premium packages & season ticket information

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The 3 pm blackout prevents the game from being aired or streamed in the UK. The fans in the US can find this game on Peacock.

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton worldwide

Here is how you can watch Manchester City vs Everton worldwide.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Everton Key Matchups

Erling Haaland vs James Tarkowski: In another instalment of the clash of titans, Haaland will face Tarkowski on the weekend. The Norwegian striker is simply in unbelievable form and is deciding games with his clinicality and has scored in 10 games in a row. He will take some stopping, and Tarkowski is one of the very few who could go toe to toe with him. The English defender never shies away from a battle and lunges into challenges to protect his goal. Their battle at setpieces will be particularly enjoyable.

Jeremy Doku vs Jake O'Brien: Doku enjoyed another fine international break and is delivering good numbers in the final third. The winger can twist and turn defenders for fun. He will be eager to open his league account for the season. O'Brien, who rarely ventures forward, will be even more rooted to his position to prevent Doku from going past him.

Josko Gvardiol vs Iliman Ndiaye: Ndiaye flourished alongside Grealish this season, but he will have to don the main man mantle on Saturday. The fleet-footed forward will be expected to have a free role to set up attacks for his side. He will be up against Gvardiol, who is in solid form at the moment. The centre-back can also defend wide areas comfortably once his full-back inverts or joins the attack. Ndiaye's ability to cut inside and create will determine Everton's fortunes in this game.

Manchester City vs Everton Prediction

Manchester City are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions. They have also kept four clean sheets in that period and are slowly building momentum. Guardiola's side will be confident of getting the result against Everton, who are struggling away from home. Expect an edgy encounter with chances for both sides, but the hosts are nicking away all three points courtesy of their quality.

GOAL'S Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Everton

Manchester City vs Everton Odds

The hosts enter the game as absolute favourites with their win priced at 17/40. Any Everton result will be the dream of every punter, as a draw is priced at 4/1 and a rare Evertonian victory is priced at 7/1.

Manchester City vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium will host the game at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CET / 10:00 ET on Saturday, 18th October.

Manchester City vs Everton Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Getty Images

Rodri's injury will be the primary concern of Guardiola. The Ballon d'Or winner, returning from an ACL injury, felt something in his hamstring and will be out for the next couple of weeks. Nico Gonzalez will start as his outright backup. Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are expected to be back in training after the international break, according to Guardiola. There are no new developments from the infirmary as things stand. Doku can walk into the lineup on the left wing as Guardiola sticks with double 10s of Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders in the middle.

Predicted Lineup: Donnarumma; Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Gonzalez; Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Everton team news

Getty Images

Moyes' Grealish blow was softened as Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall returns to the lineup after serving a one-match suspension. This means Tyler Dibling, who made his first Everton start against Crystal Palace last gameweek, will keep his place. Thierno Barry might continue up front as Moyes hopes to retain the same lineup that got the better of Palace. Merlin Roehl and key defender Jarrad Branthwaite are still expected to be a fortnight away from full training.

Predicted Lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Dibling; Barry

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

It was Manchester City's 100th and final visit to the iconic Goodison Park. The hosts were getting ready to bid farewell to their legendary home ground. After an edgy 80 minutes, the visitors cracked the game open late on. Nico O'Reilly ghosted into the six-yard box and tapped home in the 85th minute to open the scoring. Mateo Kovacic wrapped the result in the 92nd minute as City celebrated their top-four charge in a turbulent season.

Standings

Useful links