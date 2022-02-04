Tusker striker David Majak has explained what his targets are after returning to Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker.

The South Sudanese international had signed for Kalmar of Sweden in 2021 from the Kenyan outfit and his return saw him involved on Sunday when the Brewers registered a 1-0 win over Bandari in a league encounter.

Building Slowly

"I really felt delighted to be back on the pitch playing. After a long while. Though it wasn’t quite as solid as I would have wished but getting out there and competing was good enough for me," Majak told the club's portal.

"From here now, I am building slowly and putting a bit more shift in training to get better. The most important thing for me at the moment is to get match fit and contribute more in terms of goals and assists.

"I want to score as many as I possibly can and I don’t want to put a cap on myself. Last season before travelling I had scored four and definitely, I want to do more.

"I have learnt a lot during my time in Sweden and personally I feel I have improved. I want to put everything I learnt into practice with the team."

Majak, 21, was loaned by Kalmar to IF Lulea where he featured in 12 games and scored three goals.

His return will see the Tusker striking department boosted and give more competition to Ibrahim Joshua, who was heavily depended on in the Caf Champions League, Confederation Cup and Premier League.

Article continues below

Majak's revelation of his targets follows after Shaphan Oyugi stated he would be pleased to hit a target of at least seven goals in the remaining matches of the season and as many assists as he can record.

"It has been very seamless settling in because when you go somewhere and see familiar faces, it becomes easier for you to adapt and get going. So far so good and I feel like I am in a family," Oyugi told the club's media department.

Oyugi, a former Chemelil Sugar, Biashara United, and Kariobangi Sharks star, joined his former teammates Apollo Otieno, Brian Bwire and Daniel Sakari at Tusker.