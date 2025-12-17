How to watch today's Dundee United vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Dundee United faces Celtic in the Scottish Premiership match at Tannadice Park on Wednesday.

Dundee are winless in their last five games and lie eighth in the standings. Celtic haven't fared much better, having lost their last three games in a row.

USA Paramount+ United Kingdom Sky Sports Canada Fubo Australia beIN Sports

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Dundee United vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Tannadice Park

Team news & squads

Dundee United vs Celtic Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Goodwin Probable lineup Substitutes Manager W. Nancy

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Dundee United team news

Dundee United will be forced to cope without several first-team options, as Dario Naamo, Isaac Pappoe, Panutche Camara and Yevhenii Kucherenko all remain sidelined with injuries.

Celtic team news

Celtic also arrive depleted, with Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi all ruled out through fitness problems.

Sebastian Tounekti is unavailable as he is away on international duty with Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links