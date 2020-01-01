KCB on track to achieve their targets for the season – Otieno

The Bankers coach is happy with the team’s progress after they jumped to second position on the 17-team league table

coach Zedekiah Otieno has stated they are on course to achieve the targets they set at the start of the season.

The Bankers romped to an emphatic 3-1 win against Posta in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Saturday to see them move second on the log, four points behind table-toppers who face Zoo FC on Sunday.

Against Rangers, KCB took the lead when club top scorer Enock Agwanda finished off Victor Omondi’s cut-back from close range in the 27th minute before the duo combined for the former Gor Mahia man’s double three minutes into the second half.

Michael Mutinda extended the Bankers’ lead with a clinical finish before Ezekiel Okare pulled a goal back for the Mailmen shortly after.

Otieno is now happy that KCB are within the targets they set before the season kicked off.

“For us, it was a good win especially after losing two games in a row,” Otieno is quoted by Standard Sports.

“But all in all, we had a plan before the start of the season and I’m glad it is still working. We are within our targets and we are not worried at all; just taking one game at a time.”

On whether they are still in the race to challenge Gor Mahia for the title, Otieno said: “The title can be won by the team that wins most of its matches and that’s what we are trying to do.”

KCB will next take on FC in a league match.