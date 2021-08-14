Kamura: Defender confirms departure from AFC Leopards

The former Mathare United star had been relegated to the bench after ex-Simba coach Aussems was appointed

AFC Leopards defender Robinson Kamura has confirmed his exit from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side.

Kamura has been a peripheral figure since Patrick Aussems was appointed as head coach, and the former Mathare United star has now revealed he will no longer be part of the local giants.



Apart from relegating the centre-back from the first team, the Belgian coach also stripped him of the captaincy and appointed Isaac Kipyegon and Elvis Rupia as the first and the second captains respectively.

Farewell

"Thank you Betsafe Kenya for your kind gesture and for making it possible for me to have a good farewell. There's no better way to say thank you and goodbye. Kamura posted on his Facebook page. "You're all welcome to this special weekend."



The Ingwe's sponsors and Kamura will conduct a local tournament featuring eight teams in Huruma on Saturday and Sunday.



Although AFC Leopards have been facing an injury crisis at the back, Kamura was not played and Australia preferred Kipyegon to work at centre-back despite him being a fullback. The allegations of a poor relationship between the coach and the defender could have played out during a match against Kariobangi Sharks when Robert Ayala - a centre-back - was injured, but Aussems chose to throw on Harrison Mwendwa - a winger by trade - into action even though Kamura was on the bench.

Kamura - a Shield Cup winner in 2017 - has not been linked with any club so far. The confirmation of his exit comes as Clyde Senaji, Benjamin Ochan, Said Tsuma and Hansel Ochieng are set to leave as free agents as their contracts will end after this season.



Goal understands that Mwendwa, on the other hand, is in talks with a Zambian Super League side for a potential move.

With financial hiccups at the club, a number of players are expected to leave the 13-time Premier League champions. The monetary issue was exacerbated by Betsafe's move to reduce sponsorship grants for the club.

The recent wrangles with FKF - which saw them fined Ksh6 million for skipping a game - will not help matters financially for the club. The Nairobi side will end the season on August 22 with a game against KCB, who are in a tight title race with Tusker.