'Really difficult world' - Jurgen Klopp gives spicy response to BBC's controversial Gary Lineker suspension decision

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was confused by the BBC's decision to suspend Match of the Day presenter Gary Linker over a political tweet.

Klopp confused at suspension

Match of the Day dealing with fallout

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp weighed in on the saga surrounding Gary Lineker's suspension from the BBC following a tweet that apparently broke the broadcasting companies impartiality guidelines. Popular football highlights show Match of the Day has been left in turmoil following the ex-England star's suspension, and the BBC are only able to offer "limited sport programming" on Saturday afternoon.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking after Liverpool's embarrassing 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, Klopp said: “I’m not native but I cannot see why you would ask someone to step back for saying that. I’m not sure if it is a language issue or not but that is the world we are living in. Everybody wants to be so concerned about doing things in the right manner, saying the right stuff. If you don’t do that then you create a sh*tstorm, it is a really difficult world to live in.

“If I understand it right, it is a message, an opinion about human rights and that should be possible to say.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp then opened up on the managers and players decision to not be interviewed for Match of the Day this weekend saying: “It is not about me now showing the BBC, it is not that the guy with the BBC mic is a bad person.

“I heard about the ‘rules’ of BBC that you are not allowed to have these opinions, it is a difficult world to live in. I can’t say more.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LINEKAR & MATCH OF THE DAY? It is unclear what the next steps for Lineker, Match of the Day & the BBC are at this point in time. On Thursday Lineker tweeted that he expected to be working on Saturday evening, but the dramatic turn of events mean otherwise, with hosts and pundits alike standing down in solidarity with the presenter. He decided to spend his Saturday watching his beloved Leicester at home to Chelsea as the saga rumbles on.