Isuza opens up on his intended AFC Leopards exit

The midfielder feels his time is up at the Den and wants another challenge elsewhere

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has revealed his intentions to leave is fueled by the desire to see the club do better.

The 13-time league champions are currently facing tough financial problems owing to a lack of sponsorship. It is for this reason some players have requested to leave, including the former midfielder, who has been one of the key players at the club.

"My decision to leave AFC Leopards is not driven by their financial crisis, although it remains one of the factors," Isuza told Goal on Monday.

"I had a conversation with one of the officials of the club and explained my intention to leave in January. Leopards are a good team, but at times changing the environment I believe is healthy. It will help the club get a better replacement and continue developing.

"However, if I am to leave, my target is to join a team better than Leopards, it is the only way to continue developing."

Article continues below

The creative midfielder says he has not yet found a team and right now he is dedicated to helping Ingwe perform better.

"I want to give absolutely everything to help Leopards perform well in the first half of the season. So far, no team is in my mind, I will make a decision after leaving," Isuza concluded.

Last season, Isuza was linked with a move to Wazito and Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions .