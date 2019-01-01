'I will consider my position at Gor Mahia in four weeks’ time' – Polack

The British coach hints at quitting the Kenyan champions if the problems bedeviling the club are not solved

coach Steven Polack has promised to decide his future at the club in the next four weeks.

The Kenyan champions are currently struggling financially and have not paid players and the technical bench for the last four months.

Despite the team sitting at the top of the 17-team Kenyan Premier League ( ), the British coach has now told Goal he will make a decision in the next four weeks if the conditions at the club do not improve.

“If the situation at the club do not improve in the next four weeks, then I will make up a decision on my future with the club,” Polack told Goal on Saturday.

“For now I am not thinking about my future, I am still committed to the club and would love to be here for as long as I can. I signed a two-year contract when I joined the club and would love to see it through.

“But sometimes the conditions we find the club in are not encouraging and is the reason I want to give myself another four weeks to see if the problems will be solved, if not then I will deeply think about my future.”

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of the season, replacing Hassan Oktay.

Gor Mahia will not be involved in the KPL this weekend after their match against promoted Kisumu-All Stars was called off since they have four players in the Harambee Stars squad.

The players are skipper Kenneth Muguna, Joash Onyango, Lawrence Juma and Clifton Miheso. Another match which was called off owing to the same reason is the tie pitting AFC against .