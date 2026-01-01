How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The year 2026 kicks off with a London derby in the English Premier League. Here is where to find live streams with English commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace versus Fulham live in the Premier League today.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Team news & squads

Oliver Glaser is without a number of first team regulars for the visit of Fulham. Ismaila Sarr is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. Daichi Kamada is suffering from a thigh injury, Daniel Munoz is out after undergoing surgery on his knee. Cheick Doucoure is also out with a knee injury. A later decision will be made on Chris Richards will be assessed before the game.

For Fulham, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon are out with thigh injuries.

Form

Crystal Palace head into the game looking to put an end to a recent poor run of form. Glasner's side have lost their last three Premier League games - Tottenham at home (0-1), Leeds United away (1-4) and Manchester City at home (0-3).

Fulham, meanwhile, come in with a very different outlook having won all three of their last Premier League games - a run that has seen Marco Silva's side shoot up the Premier League rankings. Among that run has been two away wins against Burnley (3-2) and West Ham (1-0), as well as a home victory against Nottingham Forest (1-0).

Head-to-Head Record

Today's encounter between the two London clubs comes less than a month after their last meeting where Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Craven Cottage courtesy of a late Marc Guehi header.

Historically, there has been nothing to separate the two teams with each racking up 19 victories apiece. Recent history has favoured Palace who have won their last three games against Fulham.

Standings