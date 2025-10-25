How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns to begin the thrilling NBA game on October 25, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Suns score 120 points per game on average, while the Nuggets score 131. Phoenix only manages 23 assists per game, while Denver dominates with 32.

The Suns are ahead of the Nuggets with 51 rebounds per game as opposed to 43. Phoenix leads in shot-blocking with seven blocks per game compared to Denver's four, but Denver averages eight steals per game over the Suns' seven.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

The NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns promises excitement for basketball fans and bettors alike. Those looking to place informed bets can explore the top Kenyan betting websites, which provide detailed insights and ample betting options to enhance your experience and potentially maximize returns.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Phoenix Suns in an epic NBA game on October 25, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date October 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Denver Nuggets team news

Aaron Gordon has a remarkable 81.0% field goal percentage, a perfect 100.0% free-throw line shooting percentage, and an average of 50.0 points per game.

Nikola Jokic averages 13.0 rebounds per game, which includes 1.0 offensive and 12.0 defensive rebounds.

Jamal Murray has been averaging 40.0 minutes per game, 3.0 turnovers, and 10.0 assists.

Denver Nuggets injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker has been shooting 66.7% from the free-throw line and 52.6% from the field, scoring 31.0 points per game.

Mark Williams averages 11.0 rebounds per game, with 2.0 on the offensive end and 9.0 on defense.

Grayson Allen averages 36.0 minutes per game, 7.0 assists, and 4.0 turnovers.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jalen Green Hamstring injury Out

Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns' previous head-to-head record points to another exciting and competitive matchup. The Nuggets have demonstrated their offensive potency by winning three of their previous five games, including resounding victories of 149-141 on March 8, 2025, and 122-105 on February 9, 2025.

However, the Suns demonstrated their ability to bounce back with impressive games, such as their 118-114 triumph on October 14, 2024, and their resounding 110-100 victory on December 26, 2024.

Phoenix's scoring tandem will try to up the ante and test the Nuggets' defense in what might be another fast-paced, high-energy game, but Denver's depth and ball movement might give them the advantage once more.

Date Results Mar 08, 2025 Nuggets 149-141 Suns Feb 09, 2025 Nuggets 122-105 Suns Dec 26, 2024 Suns 110-100 Nuggets Dec 24, 2024 Nuggets 117-90 Suns Oct 14, 2024 Suns 118-114 Nuggets

More NBA news and coverage