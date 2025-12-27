This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoBrighton
Pranav Venkatesh

Arsenal vs Brighton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League leaders Arsenal return home to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.  

Arsenal are treading a fine line between champions' luck and a side scraping results recently. Their past three games haven't been convincing by any stretch of imagination.  The Gunners can be given the benefit of the doubt in their most recent Carabao Cup outing. Mikel Arteta rotated his entire lineup as they dominated Crystal Palace. But it did take an owngoal to open the scoring, and the game went to penalties anyway. Kepa Arrizabalaga stepped up to send them through to the semis. However, the concerning stat for Arsenal is that they haven't scored from open play in three games. The wins against Wolves and Everton were extremely close as Arteta is managing minutes and injuries. They might most probably start the game in second place if Manchester City win their game on Saturday and have to reclaim their top spot for a second week running.   

Brighton played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Sunderland on the weekend. The Seagulls were blunt in front of the goal and were happy to settle for a point. It took their winless run to four games in the Premier League. Fabian Hurzeler's side are failing to translate good periods of play into results. Despite not winning in four games, they still sit ninth in the table and are just three points shy of European spots. If they can pick up another famous away victory at Emirates Stadium, they can get their season back on track. Arsenal dumped them out of the Carabao Cup earlier, and this game gives them a chance to avenge it as well.

Here is where to find Arsenal vs Brighton live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA DirecTV 
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaJio Hotstar

Kickoff on Saturday, 27 December is at 10:00 ET, 15:00 BST.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Brighton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Brighton Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Brighton Probable lineups

ArsenalHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBHA
1
D. Raya
12
J. Timber
33
R. Calafiori
2
W. Saliba
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
36
M. Zubimendi
8
M. Oedegaard
41
D. Rice
14
V. Gyoekeres
7
B. Saka
19
L. Trossard
1
B. Verbruggen
6
J. van Hecke
24
F. Kadioglu
34
J. Veltman
5
L. Dunk
11
Y. Minteh
26
Y. Ayari
8
B. Gruda
13
J. Hinshelwood
25
D. Gomez
10
G. Rutter

4-2-3-1

BHAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal team news

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images

Arteta flexed his bench strength against Crystal Palace. However, that will not be the case when they take on the Seagulls. The first-choice defence will start as David Raya returns in goal. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka had their well-earned rest and will be called into action on the weekend. Ben White, Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Kai Havertz and Max Dowman are all ruled out.

Predicted Lineups: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

Brighton team news

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Hurzeler welcomes Lewis Dunk and Diego Gomez as they return from their one-game suspension. However, with Jan Paul van Hecke out with illness, Dunk will pair up with either Olivier Boscagli or Diego Coppola. Kaoru Mitoma will be raring to make his first start since September on the left. Carlos Baleba is out on international duty as Danny Welbeck, Adam Webster, Solly March and Stefanos Tzimas are all on the comeback trail. Georginio Rutter will be leading the line again, and the manager expects more from Yankuba Minteh.

Predicted Lineups: Vergruggen; Wieffer, Coppola, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gomez; Minteh, Gruda, Mitoma; Rutter

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

BHA

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

0