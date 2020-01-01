Hall: British coach part ways with KPL side Wazito FC

The tactician and the club confirmed they have ended their association on mutual consent

Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC and coach Stewart Hall have parted ways.

Hall is leaving the former National Super League (NSL) champions after joining them in November.

The British tactician had managed to steady the club a little bit after it had struggled to cope with the pressure in the top-tier since their second promotion in 2019.

Hall's departure marks another exit of Wazito's coach. Fred Ambani was relieved of his duties in October after helping the Nairobi-based club to earn promotion. Ambani's place was taken by Melis Medo who was subsequently sacked after just three matches at the helm.

Ambani has so far returned to the club and served as Hall's assistant.

Wazito then turned their eyes on the former AFC coach but he, too, has left but on mutual consent.

“We wish to confirm that coach Stewart Hall has left the club on mutual consent,” Wazito confirmed.

As he leaves the KPL side, the tactician is confident he managed to steady the Wazito boat that was lacking balance.

“I wish to confirm that I have reached an agreement with Wazito FC for my departure from the club,” Hall confirmed.

“When I joined the team last November my duty was to stabilise the team and recruit players who would bring balance to the squad as we lacked that then.

“Together with my technical team, we worked really hard, the players did their part and together we managed to get some good results.

“Just before the league was stopped by the Covid-19 pandemic, we were unbeaten in almost ten matches and this shows the strides we had made as a team.

“As I depart, I want to thank the club management, the players, the other members of the technical bench, and everyone associated with the club, it was an honor to work with you. I wish the club all the best for the future, I believe I have put in a good foundation to steer the team forward.”

In his acknowledgment message, Wazito's Chief Executive Officer Dennis Gicheru said the Briton did what he was called to.

“I want to thank coach Stewart for his contribution to the team,” Gicheru said.

“He arrived at a time that we were really struggling and slowly by slowly he built a strong side and I am sure that his successor will inherit a good team. As he departs, we wish him all the best for the future.”

Hall becomes the first KPL coach to leave his job before the 2020/21 season begins.