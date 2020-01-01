Groin injury killed my chance of joining Reno 1868 - Tusker FC star Muchiri

The winger said he was sure to seal a move to North America before getting injured

FC winger Boniface Muchiri has revealed a groin injury denied him a chance to join USL Championship side Reno 1868.

The 23-year-old winger had hopes of making it abroad after fine displays with the Brewers. However, recently, he made a return to the country and explained why he did not manage to sign for the North American side.

"It was a good experience and I was certain to be among those the club would sign," Muchiri told Goal on Sunday.

"26 players were battling for the limited positions and I managed to be among the top players. However, they could not sign me, owing to the groin injury I sustained in the process.

"They wanted players to be used immediately; unfortunately, I could not be considered."

The Kenya international is keen on working even harder to realize his dream of playing abroad.

"My hope of playing abroad is not dead, I want to continue working even harder to achieve it," he added.

"Failure to sign for Reno is a motivation for me; yes I got injured but it might be a blessing in disguise. The Kenyan Premier League ( ) break is a blessing in disguise to me since I will have a chance to heal naturally."

Muchiri is keen on helping the Brewers win the league title once it resumes. Tusker are currently third with 46 points.