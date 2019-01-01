Gor Mahia to get an alternative venue for Caf match as Kasarani is booked

K'Ogalo managed to pull a 1-0 win against Petro Atletico in the final Group D match to book a historic slot in the last eight

will have to get a new venue for their Caf Confederation Cup match against RS Berkane.

The Kenyan champions are set to host the Moroccan side on April 7 but it has now emerged that the Kasarani Stadium will not be accessible as it will be hosting an Expo event to be officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on April 3.

“We don’t have a choice as the Expo people booked the venue way back in January for the occasion. Gor Mahia will have to get an alternative as the Expo will run from April 3 to 7,” Sports CEO Pius Metto told Goal in an interview.

The only option for Gor Mahia is to use the Machakos Stadium. Last season, Gor Mahia played in Machakos against Esperance of and SuperSport United of .

Article continues below

Gor Mahia will face the Moroccan side minus four of their key players – Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Shafik Batambuze, Jacques Tuyisenge while head coach Hassan Oktay will also watch from the stands.

Oktay, Wendo, and Batambuze will serve a suspension due to red cards received during their final Group D match against Petro Atletico from Angola.

However, keeper Fredrick Odhiambo has been cleared to play in the match.