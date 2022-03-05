Gor Mahia go fourth with win over Ulinzi Stars as Tusker FC share spoils with Police

Gor Mahia needed two first-half goals to defeat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game played on Saturday at Kisumu Stadium.

It was K'Ogalo who started the match in a fast gear and within six minutes, they had already found the back of the net thanks to Samuel Onyango's precise strike.

In the 18th minute, the Nairobi charges had a massive opportunity to double the advantage after winning a penalty. However, despite beating Stephen Ochieng' in the Ulinzi goal, Onyango hit the upright and the danger was eventually cleared.

Gor continued pushing for another goal and were rewarded in the 28th minute courtesy of George Odhiambo, to ensure the hosts went into the half-time break with a massive advantage.

Ulinzi had to wait until the 61st minute to pull a goal back through defender Brian Birgen to set up a tense finale, but the hosts held on to secure maximum points.

The win took Gor Mahia to fourth on the table with 34 points from 19 games while the Soldiers are 12th with 25 points.

Defending champions Tusker were held to a one-all draw at Ruaraka Grounds by Police FC.

The administrative side were the first to score; Harun Shakava scored after just four minutes after the Brewers failed to clear a set-piece.

The Brewers equalized in the 20th minute through Shaphan Oyugi to ensure spoils were shared. But the point took the reigning champions to third with 34 points, 11 more than Police who are 13th.

Kakamega Homeboyz claimed a 3-1 win over Posta Rangers to take their points tally to 43.

Their goals came courtesy of David Okoth, Stephen Opoku and Sylvester Owino.

KCB and Sofapaka played out a goalless draw while Bidco United, who ended the match with 10 men, just like their opponents, defeated Nairobi City Stars 2-0.

Relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar defeated their fellow strugglers Mathare United 3-0.