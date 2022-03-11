Gor Mahia have forfeited the match between them and Vihiga Bullets that was abandoned in mid-February.

K'Ogalo were hosting the relegation-threatened side in Nairobi and managed to get a goal within the first 45 minutes courtesy of George Odhiambo. However, skirmishes within the Gor fans during the half-time break ended with several supporters being injured.

Despite normalcy returning later, the visitors refused to play citing a lack of safety and security from their hosts.

It is for that reason the FKF Caretaker Committee has now acted, and Bullets have benefited.

Two-match ban

"After review of the match officials' reports of the 2021/22 FKF Premier League match 180 between Gor Mahia FC and Vihiga Bullets FC which was abandoned at half-time on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Gor Mahia forfeits the match in accordance with... the rules and regulations governing Kenyan Football," the interim league administrators communicated to the respective clubs.

"Also... Gor Mahia FC is hereby given a two-match empty stadium ban and therefore should play its next two home league matches behind closed doors. The matter has also been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action."

The club's executives will meet later to discuss the way forward.



"We have received the letter from the league managers. However, I cannot comment on the issue until the committee has met," Omondi Aduda, who is the team's Sporting Director told GOAL.

The new development means the Western-based charges are now on 15 points from the 21 games played. They have won three, drawn six and lost 12, scoring 13 goals and conceding 38.

As a result, they are placed in the 17th position, a place higher than bottom-side Mathare United, who are on 11 points.

Nzoia Sugar are in the play-offs position after accumulating a total of 19 points from 21 matches. They have won three, drawn 10 and lost eight.

Gor Mahia are fourth on the table with 35 points from the 21 league matches.



K'Ogalo have secured nine wins, eight draws and three losses. Kakamega Homeboyz lead the rase for the title with 46 points.