Gor Mahia down Vihiga Bullets, under pressure AFC Leopards overcome Posta Rangers

After exiting the Caf Confederation Cup, Gor Mahia resumed the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with a 3-0 win over Vihiga Bullets at Bukhungu Stadium on Thursday.

George Odhiambo, Boniface Omondi, and Peter Lwasa struck the goals for the record league champions, who moved to the top of the standings after seven games.

Odhiambo, who has featured in three Premier League games since his return from Tusker, found the back of the net in the 12th minute.

Lwasa scored in the 85th minute before Omondi sealed the big win for the giants in the second minute of added time.

Head coach Mark Harrison tweaked his squad and introduced faces that did not largely participate in continental duty against AS Otoho d'Oyo.

Defenders Dennis Ng'ang'a and Yusuf Mainge and midfielder Austin Odhiambo were fielded in place of Philemon Otieno, Harun Shakava, Jules Ulimwengu, and John Macharia, respectively.

With five wins and two draws, Gor Mahia - with 17 points - are at the top courtesy of a superior goal difference compared to Kakamega Homeboyz in second place.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards recorded their second season win after a 1-0 victory against Posta Rangers at Nyayo Stadium.

Washington Munene scored the only goal that separated the top-tier sides when he clinically beat Posta Rangers' goalkeeper Jairus Adira with a spectacular first-half free-kick.

Munene got the chance to put Ingwe in front when Kingsley Fasanmi was brought down outside the box and the former Wazito defender scored what is AFC Leopards' third goal in eight matches.

The hosts could have gone into the break with a bigger scoreline, but Fasanmi failed to convert from a number of clear chances created.

Coach Patrick Aussems had to make a change by bringing on Eugene Mukangula for South Sudan international Saad Musa who was injured in the first half.

A further change was effected by the Belgian coach in the 72nd minute when Maxwell Otieno came on for Peter Thiong'o.

In the 49th minute, Fasanmi got another clear chance to double Ingwe's lead, but he could not beat Adira, who moved closer quickly and dispossessed him.

In search of an equaliser, Posta Rangers' coach Stanley Okumbi brought on strikers Josphat Lopanga and Francis Nambute and withdrew Eliud Lokuwam and Chrispinus Onyango.

The changes, however, did not have any impact as AFC Leopards held onto the slim scoreline to win and ease relegation pressure.