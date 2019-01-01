Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay dedicates Zamalek win to all Kenyans

K’Ogalo recovered after going down to thrash the visiting Egyptian side and in the process move to the top of Group D

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay says the 4-2 victory registered against Zamalek of Egypt was for all Kenyans.

The Kenyan Premier League champions were aiming at starting the Group D campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup on a high note in order to stand a chance of making it to the quarter-finals.

And despite conceding first, Gor Mahia recovered to scores goals from Jacques Tuyisenge (2), Nicholas Kipkirui and Dennis Oliech to move to the top.

"I am really happy with the way we played, the win was important to us and our fans but most important, it is for all Kenyans. It is a continental assignment and we are representing the nation,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

Article continues below

The tactician has also gone ahead to praise his charges for the chances created and the confidence shown against one of the best sides in the continent. “We have been creating chances and our problem was converting them into goals.

“It was a different show on Sunday because we managed to take the chances we created and ended up winning. The confidence levels were also good and this win will definitely motivate and push us to do even better in future matches.”

Gor Mahia will now face Vihiga United in a league match on Wednesday.