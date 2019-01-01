Godfrey Oduor replaces Edwin Sifuma as Nzoia Sugar head coach

Sifuma left the team after consecutive wins against Mount Kenya United and Vihiga United

has appointed Godfrey Oduor as the club’s head coach after the departure of Vincent Sifuma.

Sifuma, who is said to have been moved to the Nzoia Sugar Company and away from footballing matters, left the club on Monday after leading them to a 1-0 win over neighbours on April 11.

Sifuma was also in charge of the team when they dismantled Mount United 6-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in match week 21.

The club’s chairman Yappets Mokua confirmed that the Kenya U-17 assistant coach will take up the club’s coaching role with immediate effect.

"Yes he [Oduor] is our new coach and I believe he is a suitable candidate to coach our club," Mokua told Goal in an interview.

"I hope he will easily understand how Nzoia Sugar operates so that he can fit seamlessly into us. I believe he is capable of the task ahead and will gel with the players especially that he is a young tactician."

Nzoia Sugar, already in Nairobi, will be playing at Kasarani on Wednesday, April 17.

The club made a number of coaching changes from last season, when Bernard Mwalala resigned and joined .

Before Nicholas Muyoti - a former Thika United coach - was appointed, Sifuma took the team on an interim basis.

After Muyoti left mid-season to join Kakamega , Sifuma was recalled again on an interim basis before Oduor was confirmed as the new head coach.