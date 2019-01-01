Francis Xavier: KPL must explain why they ordered Ulinzi Stars v MKU replay

The former Vihiga United coach vented his anger at the league managers following the drama witnessed during the final day of the season

Former assistant coach Francis Xavier is the latest to question the basis on which and Mount United's match was rescheduled.

The visiting team failed to adhere to the rules and regulations of the Kenyan Premier League ( ), and per the norm, the Soldiers were handed a walkover by the match officials.

However, the match was rescheduled for the following Sunday and Ulinzi Stars went on to hammer the relegated side 4-0.

On his official Facebook account, Xavier has demanded an explanation from the KPL for bending the rules that favoured the Soldiers and eventual Golden Boot winner Enosh Ochieng.

“It is wrong to sit and say nothing when evil is eating our society especially in Football,” Xavier wrote on his account.

“KPL must explain to the Kenyan football family why a replay was arranged between Ulinzi Stars and when it was evident Mt Kenya had flouted the rules of the game. It is very clear that the visiting team was at fault by coming to the match with the same colour of uniform as Ulinzi Stars.

“It was their obligation to change otherwise they forfeit the match on a 2-0 basis. What rule was applied to order for the replay? It is a rule world over that all the final matches of any league MUST be played on the same day and kick off at the same time. What happened in this match? What was so special?

“KPL you are a football disgrace. Why did you use an orthodox rule to deny Allan Wanga an award he has really worked hard for? I hold my congratulatory message to Enosh Ochieng.”

Ochieng scored a hat-trick in the re-arranged match taking his tally of the season to 20, two more than Allan Wanga of Kakamega , who finished second.