Former USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski makes first signing as Kansas City Current head coach by bringing in teenage starlet Alex Pfeiffer

Former USWNT boss Vlatko Andonvski has made his first signing as Kansas City Current head coach in 15-year-old Alex Pfeiffer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Andonovski resigned from his role from the U.S. women's national team in August following their round of 16 exit at this year's World Cup. They fell to Sweden in what was their worst-ever performance in the competition but just two months on from that turn of events, he became the NWSL team's new manager and sporting director last week. Now, he and Kansas have signed Pfeiffer on a three-year deal that begins in January 2024. Pfeiffer is just 15 years and 338 days old, meaning the starlet is the fourth-youngest NWSL signing ever.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Andonovski, who managed the USWNT between 2019-2023, said he had offers from the MLS, the NWSL, and international sides before joining Kansas. His reputation may have taken something of a hit following the U.S' relatively poor World Cup performances, but this move may help rebuild his career if it goes well.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am very excited that Alex will be joining our club. This is a great start for our plans to strengthen the pro player pathway for this club and this region," he told the club's official website. "Alex is someone who can be a great example for players everywhere and can help this club achieve our goals, both near and long-term.”

WHAT NEXT? We are currently in the off-season, with the NWSL having its 12th season from 2024.