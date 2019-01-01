Former AFC Leopards midfielder Victor Majid joins Prison Leopards in Zambia

Majid leaves for the Faz League as a free agent after his release from the Den

Former AFC midfielder Victor Majid has joined the Prison Leopards in Zambia.

According to his agent, Alukwe Mutanda, Majid is already in Zambia and is ready to make his debut for the new club.

Alukwe added that the Football Federation has delayed in releasing Majid’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) in time, complicating his expected maiden appearance.

The agent is hoping that the certificate will be available early on Saturday, April 20, in order to allow the midfielder to make his Faz Super league bow against Lusaka Dynamos.

“Majid arrived in Zambia two weeks ago, and has signed a short term contract with Prison Leopards, and we expect him to make his debut tomorrow (Saturday) against Lusaka Dynamos but FKF has not released the ITC," Alukwe told Goal.

"No argument. The player is a free agent so he has to move, we hope the ITC will be sent by tomorrow (Saturday)."

Article continues below

It is believed that the former and player signed a three-month contract with Leopards but Alukwe affirmed that the main reason why the Zambian club acquired his agent is to enable them to survive in the top flight at the end of the season.

“We are trying to get the Transfer Matching System Manager at FKF because the player is in camp already and ready for tomorrow's (Saturday) match. It depends (whether he will extend his stay), Majid is a top player but the priority here is to help the club avoid relegation.”

Majid has also played for and Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).