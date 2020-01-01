FKF Elections: Mwendwa floors challengers to retain seats

Former AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule and journalist Boniface Osano walked home with zero votes as Omondi Aduda manage to get five

Nick Mwendwa has retained his seat as the Football Federation (FKF) president for the next four years.

In what seemed like a one-horse race, the incumbent managed 77 votes out of the 85 cast in a Nairobi Hotel on Saturday. The youthful leader will now focus on continuing his projects to help football in the country develop alongside his deputy president Doris Petra.

Former CEO Omondi Aduda with his running mate Athanas Obala came second with just five votes. Herbert Mwachiro, who once served as the FKF deputy CEO alongside Harold Ndege, who is a former Kenya international, walked home with three votes.

Let's go do this Kenya !. I am once again humbled.Thank you pic.twitter.com/4Nq5TTG7EU — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) October 17, 2020

Journalist Boniface Osano and his running mate had nothing to smile about since they walked home empty-handed, same as Dan Mule, who had presented Peter Lichungu as his running mate.

In the race for the Federation Women Representative, Violet Kerubo Momanyi was narrowly beaten by Margaret Omondi. The latter managed to get 43 votes, one more than Momanyi.

Former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo had zero votes.

Michael Ouma Majua won the Nairobi National Executive Council (NEC) ticket after downing Tom Onyango Alila comfortably. The former managed to collect 59 votes while Alila came second with 25. Isaac Macharia got none.

Ahmedqadar Mohamed Dabar got 82 votes against Mohammed Abdi Farah, who managed to get just three votes. As a result, Dabar will represent North Eastern in the NEC.

The Upper Rift will be represented in the executive by Bernard Korir, who succeeded David Gikaria.

Joseph Andere retained the Nyanza seat after managing to get 79 votes, ahead of his only competitor Laban Jobita, who managed just five.

The new office will now be focused on helping Kenya continue growing in football with the 2026 World Cup a target.

However, the main focus will now shift on the Harambee Stars qualifier double-header against Comoros.

Later on, the focus will be on the FKF Premier League which will start on November 20. AFC will be playing in the 2020/21 opener.