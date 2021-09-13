FIFA 22 ratings: Handanovic, Martinez & Inter's best players revealed
Inter may not have all of the superstars that helped them break the mould in Serie A last term anymore but they're still among the favourites to lift the Scudetto this season with good reason.
Even with Romelu Lukaku having flown the coop, the Milan outfit still have a host of superb talents, from Milan Skriniar to Lautaro Martinez and the veteran Ivan Perisic.
So, what are the Nerazzurri stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports' new game.
Real Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|Milan Skriniar
|CB
|86
|Samir Handanovic
|GK
|86
|Lautaro Martinez
|ST
|85
|Stefan de Vrij
|CB
|85
|Nicolo Barella
|CM
|84
|Marcelo Brozovic
|CDM
|84
|Edin Dzeko
|ST
|83
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|CAM
|82
|Christian Eriksen
|CM
|82
|Denzel Dumfries
|RB
|82
|Ivan Perisic
|LM
|81
|Joaquin Correa
|ST
|81
|Arturo Vidal
|CM
|81
|Alessandro Bastoni
|CB
|80
|Stefano Sensi
|CM
|80
|Alexis Sanchez
|CF
|80
|Danilo D'Ambrosio
|CB
|79
|Matteo Darmian
|RWB
|78
|Matias Vecino
|CM
|78
|Aleksandar Kolarov
|LB
|78
|Roberto Gagliardini
|CDM
|77
|Federico Dimarco
|LWB
|76
Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar was among the most commanding figures at the back in Serie A last season - and he has been rewarded with the highest rating in Inter's squad, at 86.
It puts him on equal footing with club captain and superb shot-stopper Samir Handanovic, who is among the higher-ranking goalkeepers in the game.
The pair are one point ahead of Stefan de Vrij and Lautaro Martinez, both 85, while further down the line Christian Eriksen nabs 82 and Alexis Sanchez is handed an 80.