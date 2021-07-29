Fan View: 'What is this?' - Mixed reactions as FKF Premier League trophy is unveiled

The trophy depicts a Maasai holding a ball which is supported on its base by the big five wild animals

Football supporters have expressed mixed reactions after the unveiling of the new Football Kenya Federation Premier League trophy which was unveiled on Wednesday.

The big five wild animals on the trophy are a lion, cheetah, buffalo, elephant and the Rhino. The trophy stands at 80cm and weighs 11kgs.

The wait for the 24-carat trophy has dragged on, with FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirming to Goal its arrival had been hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic traveling protocols and, initially, there was uncertainty whether the winning team will take home a trophy when the season ends on August 22.

After arriving, the administrator unveiled it on a local TV station, and the fans have now taken to their social media accounts to express their diverse views.

The new Kenyan Premier League 'trophy'... very ugly I must say and no amount of words will be coined around it to make it look good - mediocrity in Kenyan football well captured in this nonsense. What is this? pic.twitter.com/a3hgGRWg1I — Tony Anelka (@tonyanelka) July 29, 2021

seems funny on the first look but I think this is something different, for our "African Culture" This KPL Trophy is worth every penny if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/a1WE7iqMFc — Cleophas (@CleophasIsaac) July 29, 2021

The trophy might not be the best but it's better than the one we had before. FKF should have shared the design with the public before making the trophy. — Nesta Photography🇰🇪 (@ericnesta254) July 29, 2021

The brains behind FKF. Good job President Mwendwa. — Wayne (@Sir_Magambo) July 29, 2021

So the $50k Kpl overrated trophy is just okay? — Ali M. James (@Alisonj09424077) July 29, 2021

Nick Mwendwa is disgrace to the Football Kenya Federation! #KPLTrophy — Shadrack Okello©🇰🇪 (@ShadrArt_Okello) July 29, 2021

Our currency have the BIG 5, the KPL trophy also has the big 5. At this rate we're going to have all our INNER WEARS embloidered with the BIG 5 before we start greeting each other by mentioning the BIG 5 first so that we can be seen to be KENYAN.



NICK MWENDWA #Kenya — HUMBLE HUSTLER (@MadagaskaIII) July 29, 2021

Trophy cost 5 Million



KPL winner gets 4 Million pic.twitter.com/Wu6Gfx09wR — Njuguna Witu (@ECDGraduate) July 28, 2021

The EURO trophy is currently valued at $15,000. Your newly unveiled KPL trophy was made in Dubai for an upwards of $50,000 dollars. If you can't beat them on the pitch, you can arrange with your friends to beat them at eating money. pic.twitter.com/gLgdvuVbbn — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 28, 2021

The KPL trophy is shambolic oh my goodness where did we go wrong surely #JKLive @TheOfficialKPL — Lèvy•Lèsliè•Mùlòmà (@LevyMuloma) July 28, 2021

Football Kenyan Federation has unveiled a new FKF Premier league trophy. The 24 carat trophy cost the Federation $50,000. Coated in gold, the new FKF Premier league drew much of its design inspiration from the Maasai Culture. [ @Africansoccerup ] pic.twitter.com/hOGu6WC058 — Brichini_Simba🦁🦁🦁 (@Brichini_99) July 29, 2021

That FKF trophy looks like a netball trophy 🤣🤣🤣.



Who designed it? — Collins Arap BETT (@CollinsBriche) July 29, 2021

They don't have the rights for the trophy unveiling. The FKF President chose to do it on a show with the most reach — Ian Muyumba (@ianmuyumba) July 29, 2021

Good work. The KPL about get better with the introduction of the Betking Premier trophy. The monthly awards will serve as a motivation for players. I believe there is an upward mobility of the league as compared to years back..All this has been made possible by @Nmwendwa kudos.! — 𝐏𝐀𝐏𝐈-𝐂𝐇𝐔𝐋𝐎 🇰🇪 (@ianpapi_) July 28, 2021