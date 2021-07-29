FKF Premier League

Fan View: 'What is this?' - Mixed reactions as FKF Premier League trophy is unveiled

Seth Willis
The trophy depicts a Maasai holding a ball which is supported on its base by the big five wild animals

Football supporters have expressed mixed reactions after the unveiling of the new Football Kenya Federation Premier League trophy which was unveiled on Wednesday.

The big five wild animals on the trophy are a lion, cheetah, buffalo, elephant and the Rhino. The trophy stands at 80cm and weighs 11kgs.

The wait for the 24-carat trophy has dragged on, with FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirming to Goal its arrival had been hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic traveling protocols and, initially, there was uncertainty whether the winning team will take home a trophy when the season ends on August 22.  

After arriving, the administrator unveiled it on a local TV station, and the fans have now taken to their social media accounts to express their diverse views. 