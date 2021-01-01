Fan View: FKF lead tributes for Harambee Stars legend Zablon Amanaka

The dreadlocked defender was capped 15 times for the national team and was found dead at his home in Mwiki, Kasarani

The Football Kenya Federation has led the tributes to mourn former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Amanaka, who was found dead at his home on Friday.

The defender, who served as Harambee Stars captain during his playing time, was found dead in his house in Maji Mazuri area, and the federation has released a statement to mourn the player, who also featured for Sofapaka in the FKF Premier League.

“We join the Kenyan football fraternity in mourning the death of former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Amanaka,” FKF wrote in a statement on social media.

“We extend our condolences to his immediate family and friends.

“Amanaka played for 15 times for the Harambee Stars. May his soul rest in peace.”

Below is how Twitter reacted to the demise of the player, who also featured for Tusker, formerly Kenya Breweries, Kenya Pipeline Thika United, AFC Leopards, and Mahakama FC in the Kenyan top-flight.

Curtain Falls on Former Kenyan international defender. Rest Easy Zablon Amanaka.



📸📸: Fabian. pic.twitter.com/EspfqR1GEn — Maish101Sports (@Maish101S) May 29, 2021

Transition



Our deepest condolences to family and friends of the late Zablon Amanaka. During his stay at the club,Amanaka served us diligently and passionately,indeed the sporting fraternity has lost true icon.



Rest well Amanaka @betikaKe #BatotoBaMungu pic.twitter.com/efWpsObbR2 — Sofapaka FC (@FC_Sofapaka) May 29, 2021

Zablon Amanaka was arguably Kenya`s best defender this century. A towering figure, disciplined, skilled and yet so unbelievably composed.

Once saw him score from miles.

My sincere condolences to all family, friends and football fraternity. Rest in eternal perfect peace! Zabu 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/SnZAdcq6OA — Tiras Waiyaki Thuku (@TTWaiyaki) May 29, 2021

Rest in Peace! Zablon Amanaka. A former Kenyan soccer international and really gifted defender. pic.twitter.com/BK0WSWrGdA — Tiras Waiyaki Thuku (@TTWaiyaki) May 29, 2021

RIP Zablon Amanaka

A legend of the game has rested pic.twitter.com/EbcCeHkQW2 — Steve Ruigu Njuguna (@Joashnjuguna) May 29, 2021

Afc legend Zablon Amanaka is no more may he RIP. The guy could hit the ball.@Swaka_Em @AFCLeopards pic.twitter.com/Axdl6zhE8n — Okoko Njeka (@Okoko_Njeka) May 29, 2021

Just came across the team sheet for Zablon Amanaka’s last match in the KPL. Red Berets vs Mahakama on 23/10/2010 … you can make a wild guess who got the only yellow card for Mahakama that day Jersey number 35. Great defender RIP. — John Aggrey (@Superjohna07) May 29, 2021

JUST IN: Former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Amanaka is dead. Amanaka was found dead in his house in Maji Mazuri, Mwiki. pic.twitter.com/0YIn66wg8b — Jicho TV Kenya (@jichotvkenya) May 29, 2021

Rest in peace one and only Zablon Amanaka ,a kenyan legend who would smear us with pride every time he wore our national colours #Danadanaviwanjani @smukangai #hbrfanzone #Hot96Arena #TheScore pic.twitter.com/Bnpsm5P2DX — PRONO PRONO 💎 (@PRONOBRUNO) May 29, 2021

Former Harambee Stars legendary defender Zablon Amanaka is dead



