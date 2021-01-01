FKF Premier League

Fan View: FKF lead tributes for Harambee Stars legend Zablon Amanaka

Dennis Mabuka
Zablon Amanaka.
The dreadlocked defender was capped 15 times for the national team and was found dead at his home in Mwiki, Kasarani

The Football Kenya Federation has led the tributes to mourn former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Amanaka, who was found dead at his home on Friday.

The defender, who served as Harambee Stars captain during his playing time, was found dead in his house in Maji Mazuri area, and the federation has released a statement to mourn the player, who also featured for Sofapaka in the FKF Premier League.

“We join the Kenyan football fraternity in mourning the death of former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Amanaka,” FKF wrote in a statement on social media.

“We extend our condolences to his immediate family and friends.

“Amanaka played for 15 times for the Harambee Stars. May his soul rest in peace.”

Below is how Twitter reacted to the demise of the player, who also featured for Tusker, formerly Kenya Breweries, Kenya Pipeline Thika United, AFC Leopards, and Mahakama FC in the Kenyan top-flight.

