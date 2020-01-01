EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Gor Mahia ace Guikan quits Buildcon FC to sign for Futuro Kings

Goal can exclusively report the Ivorian has signed a one-year deal with the three-year-old club

Former striker Ephrem Guikan has joined Futuro Kings FC of Equatorial Guinea on a one-year deal.

Guikan joins the Equatorial Guinean top division side from Buildcon of Zambia, a club he had penned a two-year deal with since leaving the Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights in January 2019.

The 26-year old Ivorian forward was signed by K'Ogalo in January 2018 from AS Port Louis 2000 but hardly saw eye to eye with his former coach Dylan Kerr. In fact, he was to leave the club before Kerr resigned and joined Black of .

When Hassan Oktay was appointed Gor Mahia head coach, Guikan rediscovered his form before falling out with the tactician again. The sour relationship between them came out in public when he was substituted against Mount United and stormed into the dressing room.

Gor Mahia won that match 4-0 in January 2019. During his stay with Gor Mahia and under the two coaches, Guikan struggled to command a starting place.

He first caught the attention of Kenyan clubs when he scored twice for his previous side AS Port Louis 2000 of Mauritius against in a Caf preliminary round match in February 2017. The Brewers also wanted to sign him but he later landed at Gor Mahia.

Guikan launched his career at Stade d’Abidjan who are plying their trade in in his native country before he joined the Mauritius club. It is during his time with the five-times Ligue 1 champions the forward earned a first call-up to the U23 national team.

He joined the Zambian side and signed an improved two-year deal in January 2019 just two days after severing ties with the Green Army but he has now got a new home before the expiry of the initial deal.

Futuro Kings FC were founded just three years ago and play their home matches at Futuro Mogomo.