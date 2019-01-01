Dunstan Nyaudo urges Ulinzi Stars to rise to the occasion against Tusker

The Don has now challenged his players to maintain a good run when they come up against Robert Matano's Tusker on Sunday

Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo has challenged his charges to rise to the occasion after a poor start to the season.

The soldiers have endured a rather poor start, registering only two wins from seven matches. Ulinzi Stars picked their first win on the road against Sony Sugar last weekend.

Nyaudo has since called on his player to display the same character that saw them end eight-game winless run against Sony sugar when they face Tusker.

“The win over Sony shows it is all about approaching the game with a good mentality and applying the same. We decided as a team to put behind us all the sloppy performances and focus well and in the end, it paid off. I liked their character in the match and I can say the winning touch is coming.

“We know Tusker will be tougher. Their coach, Matano (Robert) was here and he knows a few things about Ulinzi Stars and he will want to exploit. The advantage is two - way though; we also know his tactics and we will try countering them.

"A win here will surely give players confidence and the stability we so badly need,” Nyaudo told Ulinzistars.com.

In the corresponding fixture last season, Ulinzi Stars picked a 1-0 win over Tusker at Afraha Stadium. Only four points separates the two sides going into the game, with Tusker on 13 and fourth on the log while Ulinzi Stars is ninth on the log.