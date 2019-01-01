Dennis Oliech: Former Gor Mahia striker hints at next move

The former Harambee Stars captain believes he still has three more years to play and he will sign for a new club in the Kenyan league

Dennis Oliech has revealed his desire to play football for the next three years after being fired by .

The former Harambee Stars captain was shown the exit door by K’Ogalo for alleged misconduct a week ago.

Oliech has now claimed he will still look for a club in to continue playing the game he loves, but only after Gor Mahia pay him his sign-on fee and pending salary arrears in full.

“We have many clubs in Kenya, we have Wazito FC, we have , and AFC ,” Oliech told Milele Sports.

“I will get a club to play for because I still have two or three more years of playing before I hang my boots.

“However, my pain is I am still nursing an injury and Gor Mahia wrote I don’t go to training and even the one who writes this does not come to training, they should have asked the club doctor if I have an injury or not.



“I respect the decision they (Gor Mahia) took but I will demand my full payment for one year and my signing fee from the club before I decide on my next move.

“No one should call me tomorrow or any other day and tell me to come back and play for the club, I have told them If I send a letter it is finished between me and Gor Mahia.

“I will no longer be a Gor Mahia player and therefore, I will demand my full money and it doesn’t matter how long it takes to get justice, even if it takes one year or two years, they will have to pay me if I win the case.”

But when reached for comment, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda reiterated they don’t have an affair with the player saying they followed the laid down procedure before terminating his contract.

“We terminated his contract and since we did the same, we don’t have anything to do with him [Oliech],” Aduda told Goal.

“We followed Fifa rules to the letter and there is no compensation, so we don’t know what he is asking or what he wants, because we followed the law as stipulated.”

Oliech joined Gor Mahia midway through last season and managed to score five goals before he picked up an injury while playing against .