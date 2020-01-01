Coronavirus: Ex-Gor Mahia coach Oktay recovers after positive test

The 47-year old confirms he is in good health after 18 days of agony

Turkish tactician Hassan Oktay has recovered from Covid-19, 18 days after being diagnosed with the virus.

The former coach was in for a vacation before picking up the contagious virus which has since claimed the lives of more than 109,000 people globally. The 47-year-old has confirmed he is doing fine and will soon be discharged.

"The situation was really bad; I had chest infections which were made worse by the coronavirus," Oktay told Goal on Sunday.

"I had taken a break from the game and I was in the UK where I fell sick. It is a miracle I am alive. I had the virus in my body for 18 days, it was tough. However I thank God, everything is negative now and I am in good health."

The tactician insists he enjoyed his time in the country and has asked Kenyans to be cautious.

"I enjoyed my time in the country and I miss you guys; you are the best," he added.

"All I want to wish you is good health and stick to the guidelines given to avoid contaminating the disease."

Oktay was appointed Gor Mahia's head coach in December 2018 to succeed Dylan Kerr but quit after one season. The tactician quit the 18-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions for personal reasons after helping the team win the league and reach the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals.