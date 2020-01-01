Broke Gor Mahia's new sponsorship deal with Umbro

The K’Ogalo CEO reveals to Goal they have sealed a sponsorship which will be unveiled in the next few days

have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign a sponsorship deal with Umbro.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has revealed to Goal the two parties have reached an agreement already and the deal will be unveiled in the next few days.

“It is true we have struck a deal with Umbro but I am not in a position to reveal the details now,” Aduda told Goal.

“All I can say is that we have agreed on all the aspects and the deal is done and dusted and will be unveiled soon, in the new few days, I will get back to you when we set the date of unveiling and the venue, but that should be in the next few days.”

Asked to reveal whether the sponsorship entails money or only kitting the team, Aduda told Goal: “The unveiling will be done in the next few days so I cannot talk about what [Gor Mahia] will get from the same now, just know we have reached a deal with Umbro and everything will be confirmed during the unveiling ceremony.”

The English sportswear and football equipment suppliers also sponsor Gor Mahia rivals AFC . In the deal the signed with Ingwe, Umbro were confirmed as the exclusive technical partner of the club, supplying Leopards' playing squad with the high-performance competition, training, and off-field apparel.

Alongside Leopards, Umbro sponsors a number of top teams around the world including , , AFC Bournemouth and (English Premier League); FC 04, and 1. FC Nürnberg (German ).

Other teams include FC, Black Leopards FC, Bloemfontein FC, and FC (South African Premier Soccer League); Township Rollers FC (Botswana Premier League); Zesco United FC (Zambian Premier League) and Accra ( Premier League).