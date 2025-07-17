Bournemouth 2025-26 tickets: prices, hospitality & season ticket information

Check out how you could watch Bournemouth in live action this season, including where exactly to buy tickets

Bournemouth head into the new season in buoyant mood, with fans having their eyes set on the team's Premier League tickets, having recorded their joint-best finish last season. The Cherries ended the 2024/25 campaign in 9th spot, the same place they finished during the 2016/17 season, and they also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for only the third time in the club’s history.

With Bournemouth fans’ expectations growing, demand for seats at the Vitality Stadium, which has the lowest Premier League capacity of just over 11,000, is always going to be high. Let GOAL help guide you through the process of purchasing tickets to see Bournemouth in action.

There were a few anxious faces on the South Coast when news that Andoni Iraola was taking over the Bournemouth reins from Gary O'Neil in the summer of 2023, but the Spaniard's arrival has helped create numerous positive and memorable moments for the Cherries over the past two seasons.

Bournemouth bagged a club record Premier League tally of 48 points during Iraola's first campaign in charge, and they broke that again last season when finishing in the top half of the table with 56 points.

There were momentous victories over Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham at the Vitality before Christmas, which helped them reach a peak of 5th spot. In addition, there were also impressive successes on the road against Man Utd, Newcastle and Arsenal (which meant they did the double over the Gunners).

The future looks bright for Bournemouth, and you could be part of their forthcoming endeavours. How can you get your hands on Cherries' tickets this season? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing them play live during the 2025/26 campaign.

Upcoming Bournemouth fixtures at the Vitality Stadium

Below, you can find Bournemouth’s upcoming home fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

How to buy Bournemouth Premier League 2025/26 tickets?

Getty Images Sport

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Bournemouth games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

Bournemouth sells individual match tickets using the 'Cherries Points' scheme. It’s a points system based on previous ticket purchases, and priority access is given to those fans who have a higher points tally.

Once you have bought tickets to several matches at the Vitality Stadium, your points will start accruing, making access easier. Only on limited occasions will Bournemouth fixtures go on a general sale, where anyone can buy a ticket.

Those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub or Ticombo as a way of securing themselves a seat, especially if you're looking for last-minute tickets.

How much are Bournemouth Premier League 2025/26 tickets?

Bournemouth categorises their matches according to demand and status, from Category A-C. There has been a small increase in prices across the board for the 2025/26 season. The prices listed below are for Category A fixtures, which are the highest-rated matches Bournemouth will play.

Area Adult Concession Junior Family £42.00 £34.00 £11.00 North £45.00 £36.00 £11.00 South £45.00 £36.00 £11.00 Main Outer £51.00 £41.00 £11.00 Main Centre £59.00 £47.00 £18.00 East Outer £46.00 £37.00 £11.00 East Centre £52.00 £42.00 £18.00

Bournemouth season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at the Vitality Stadium for every Bournemouth home game in the Premier League during the 2025/26 season.

There is currently no waiting list for Bournemouth season tickets, with no new season tickets sold since 2014. To increase revenue on matchdays, Bournemouth reduced the number of seats taken by season ticket holders, who pay less per match throughout the season.

Although Bournemouth season ticket prices were frozen for several years. Ahead of the 2025/26 season, adults looking to renew season tickets will be looking to pay from £633 upwards, although some concessions are available. The price changes depending on seat location inside the stadium and are as follows:

North/South Stand: £633

£633 East Outer: £667

£667 Main Outer: £719

£719 East Centre: £753

£753 Main Centre: £875

£875 Executive: £1093

Bournemouth hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

Getty Images Sport

For a luxury matchday experience at the Vitality Stadium, you could invest in one of the club's hospitality options, available on the official Bournemouth website or on Seat Unique.

The ‘Cherry Orchard’ package is available from £275 per person. You can enjoy a three-course meal with a welcome drink in the hospitality suite and enjoy the game seated in the Vitality Main Stand.

Or you can choose matchday entertainment at its finest from £500 per person in Bournemouth’s exclusive ‘Boardroom’. This offers a unique opportunity to dine with club directors and VIP clients, as well as having access to top-of-the-range seats for the match itself.

Further up the price scale, there are the ‘Executive Boxes’ from £660 per person. You can get closer to the action with these pitchside boxes, which also offer a dedicated waiting service, before, during and after the match.

Where to stay around the Vitality Stadium

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around the Vitality Stadium and across the wider Dorset area during their visit.

The Vitality Stadium, home to AFC Bournemouth, is located in Kings Park, just east of Bournemouth town centre. For a more relaxed and scenic stay, neighbourhoods like Southbourne and Westbourne are great options. They're not far from the stadium and are easily accessible by bus or local train via Pokesdown or Boscombe stations.

Bournemouth town centre, about 1.5 miles from the stadium, offers a wider range of amenities, shopping, and transport links. It’s a convenient base for visitors who want to explore more of the town while remaining close to the stadium.

Check out the map below to secure your accommodation for the Bournemouth 2025/26 matches.

History of the Vitality Stadium

The Vitality Stadium (formerly known as Dean Court) is a football stadium in Boscombe, a suburb of Bournemouth, which has been the home ground of AFC Bournemouth since 1910.

It has a current capacity of 11,307, which is the lowest in the Premier League. The ground was completely rebuilt in 2001, with the pitch rotated ninety degrees from its original position.

Although it was redeveloped as a three-sided stadium with a capacity of 9,600, seats were placed on the undeveloped south end in the autumn of 2005.

In April this year, Bournemouth owner Bill Foley announced that instead of building a new stadium, the club were planning to redevelop the ground over the next few years. They hope to expand capacity to around 20,000 with the potential of maybe increasing that to even 23,000, without the need to close the stadium.

The Vitality Stadium has also hosted several England Under-21 Internationals, the most recent of those being England vs Ukraine Euro U-21 Qualifier in October last year, which England won 2-1. Manchester City’s James McAtee scored goals in the 88th and 92nd minutes to break Ukraine's hearts.