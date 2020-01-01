Big boost for Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards as Betsafe launches operations in Kenya

The local giants and the gaming firm signed a three-year sponsorship deal for each side back in June

Sponsor for the Football Federation Premier League sides and AFC Betsafe has officially launched their operations in the country.

The two local giants and Betsafe first confirmed the deal, that will run for three years, in June and will fill the void that was unceremoniously left by SportPesa.

According to the details of the deal, AFC Leopards will get KSh40 million per year while Gor Mahia will get KSh55 million per year from Betsafe.

“Betsafe as a sponsor has been good to us and offered huge support on matters of finances,” Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Racheir said during the launch in Nairobi.

“We almost got stranded with our trip to Rwanda [for a Caf tie vs APR] but thanks to the sponsor, they came through big time.

“We truly appreciate our partnership with Betsafe, let's join hands to make this partnership a success as they officially start business in Kenya today.”

Rachier also confirmed the club has received half of the money from the sponsor meant for the season.

“We have received about 50% of sponsorship money from Betsafe. Other than the money bit of it, we've got good advice from our partners on quite a number of things.

“We are excited that our official brand sponsor Betsafe has officially launched their site,” AFC Leopards appreciated the partnership in a small post on Facebook.

“We're honoured and proud to be in partnership with Betsafe. It is time to share the fun and share the excitement.”

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards struggled when SportPesa, their previous sponsor left, leaving the clubs to depend on fans, members and other well-wishers to honour matches and settle player allowances at times.

Gor Mahia were hit hard given that they had to look for finances to help the team honour both local and continental matches without a financial partner.

It is the second time the two Mashemeji Derby rivals are signing a joint sponsorship deal with a betting firm after enjoying a similar relationship with SportPesa.

The Betsafe deal comes at a time FKF secured the league’s sponsor in BetKing as well as the broadcasting partner StarTimes.

The FKF Premier League has started and matchday one actions were played on November 27 and 28 but Gor Mahia, Zoo, and are yet to kick-off their campaigns.