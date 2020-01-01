‘Bayern don’t need Ronaldo, we have Lewandowski’ – Rummenigge says no move was made for Juventus star in 2018

The CEO of the Bundesliga giants is a big fan of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but claims a move to Munich was never discussed

did not consider a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 as they had no need to land the Portuguese with Robert Lewandowski already on their books, says Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

A stunning switch away from was made by a five-time Ballon d’Or as he sought out a new challenge.

After nine record-setting years in , Ronaldo decided that he needed to spread his wings once more.

More teams

eventually won the race for his signature, with the 35-year-old going on to star for them across two Serie A title-winning campaigns.

Few sides could offer the sporting and financial packages required to pull off such a deal, but giants Bayern would fit into that category.

They are, however, famed for their considered approach to recruitment and, with their attack already loaded with goalscoring talent, Rummenigge says an approach for Ronaldo was never considered.

Bayern’s CEO told Tuttosport: “We had, and still have, Lewandowski. We didn't need a striker like Ronaldo.

“But Juventus did very well, [Andrea] Agnelli landed an extraordinary blow.

“It has been a successful purchase from all points of view. CR7 scored a lot and in important games. And thanks to his global image, he made Juventus grow commercially.

“The name helps, but quality must always be there too: Cristiano Ronaldo has it all.”

Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down, despite edging towards his 36th birthday, and Rummenigge believes he can remain at the top for some time yet – just like Lewandowski, who netted 55 times in the 2019-20 campaign.

“We are talking about an extraterrestrial,” Rummenigge added on Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo lives for football, like Lewandowski. They train, eat and rest with one goal: to improve their performance and be the best. And in the end they are, like [Lionel] Messi.

Article continues below

“They are examples for young people. They are champions and super rich, but every day they make sacrifices because they want to win.”

Quizzed on how long Ronaldo could continue for, Rummenigge added: “He still has two years on his contract with Juventus and I expect two seasons at the top, then he will decide what to do.

“I also see Lewandowski on the pitch for a long time, which is also why we're not looking for a successor. It is no coincidence that we invested in a different kind of player, [Leroy] Sane.”

