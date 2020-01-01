Badoer: Wazito FC president to start East African League

The Swede is keen to start a league which will unite the region and increase the quality of the game

Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer has revealed he is close to forming an East African League which will consist of teams from , and .

A few weeks ago, the Swede had made it clear he will come up with a league similar to the Major League Soccer ( ) in the United States.

The league will be comprised of teams from the region, and the main aim will be to increase the competitiveness of the teams in the region.

More teams

"People that know me understand that I never...sleep," Badoer tweeted on Monday evening.

"We have now put the first step towards East African league by registering the company. League logo is being registered and will share ASAP. Will reveal more info...in coming weeks."

The Swede went on to share a certificate of incorporation to prove his seriousness.

According to Badoer, the league will consist of 10 football teams for both male and female players while basketball will also have a 10-team league, but just for men.

The Wazito owner has not been satisfied with the way the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is run and he believes the alternative league will give players an opportunity to showcase their talent.

It is not clear when he will actualise the process and how the local federations will react.