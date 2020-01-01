Badoer reveals why he chose Wazito FC over Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards

The Swedish investor states he wants to make the 2018/19 NSL champions among the best clubs in the continent

Wazito FC President Ricardo Badoer has revealed he chose the club because of its national appeal.

The Swede took over the management of the club late in 2018 and has helped it gain promotion from the National Super League. Many could have opted to go for or AFC owing to their following and reputation, but that was not the case with Badoer and he has explained why.

"I chose Wazito [over Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards] because I did not want a club with political or tribal associations," Badoer told MGTV.

"Wazito felt like a pure Kenyan blooded team; everybody can get behind the team regardless of where one hails from. You can say Wazito has a Kenyan face and it is the reason why I chose them."

The administrator has also explained the reason behind the early drama at the club which led to technical instability.

"Our main challenges were off the pitch; I had people who were helping me run the team. However, they took advantage of my naivety to exploit me; but now it is not the case since I have full control. No more dramas as seen before.

"My focus is on how to grow Wazito to become one of the best teams in Africa and being able to compete in Caf competitions every year."

Currently, the team is ranked in 13th position with 20 points.