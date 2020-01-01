Asieche: Midfielder confirmed new Sofapaka FC captain

The experienced midfielder takes over from former defender George Maelo, who left Batoto ba Mungu in the current transfer window

Elli Asieche will be the captain in the forthcoming 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign.

The position fell vacant after the exit of George Maelo, who was deployed in Machakos, in the current transfer window. It is for this reason the 2009 champions have opted to give the midfielder an opportunity to lead Batoto ba Mungu.

"Head coach John Baraza has confirmed midfielder Elli Asieche is the new club captain," Sofapaka confirmed on their official portal.

"Asieche, who has been with the club for the past three years since his return, will captain the team beginning the 2020/21 season. He takes over from immediate former club captain George Maelo."

The 29-year-old has promised to help the Nairobi-based team go in the right direction after he was trusted with leadership.

"I am happy for this new capacity and challenge, it shows a lot of trust and faith in me, from the head coach and the entire team. I look forward to leading and helping the club in the right way," Asieche stated after his confirmation.

Baraza has also appointed Willis Obayi and Michael Kibwage as first and second assistant captains, respectively. The latter joined Batoto ba Mungu recently from FC.

"I did not expect this appointment but it is a privilege for me to be handed the responsibility," Kibwage told Goal on Monday.

"This is a show of faith bestowed on me by the technical bench and the team at large. I promise to give my best and help the team win the Kenyan Premier League in the forthcoming campaign."

In a recent interview, the youngster opined on the tactics used by the former international.

"[Baraza] is very good at his job and he is always free with players," Kibwage told Goal.

"He knows how to relate with all players and since I moved in, I find it easy to settle in his environment. He is so understanding, concerned, and very wise.

"[Baraza] is also tactical; if you have not understood something, he will come and explain to you until it sinks in. On a good day, his tactics will cause problems to opponents meaning Sofapaka will cause problems to teams."

Apart from Kibwage, the 2009 league winners have signed seven more players in the current transfer window - Lawrence Juma from , veteran striker Paul Kiongera, former APR Rwanda captain Isaac Mitima, Nigerian Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Roy Okal, and Kevin Omondi.