Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets: Prices, general sale and where to buy

For Arsenal and Tottenham supporters, nothing gets the blood pumping and the nerves jangling like a North London Derby. Both sides are hoping to push on during this campaign, and a victory against their arch-rivals always boosts morale within the team and amongst the faithful who follow them.

Arsenal will host the first North London derby clash this season (November 22), with The Gunners heading to the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later in the season on February 21, 2026. The Gunners have promised so much recently, and despite being there or thereabouts over the last few campaigns, frustratingly for their fans, they continue to hit the bar - metaphorically speaking - in their search for silverware.

As of 1909, when the first competitive North London derby took place, the current head-to-head tally stands at: 84 wins for Arsenal, 61 wins for Tottenham and 52 drawn matches.

You won’t want to miss one of the most anticipated encounters of the whole Premier League season. Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the North London derby, including how to buy tickets and how much they cost.

When’s the next Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League fixture?

Date Fixture (kick-off - BST) Venue Tickets Sat, Nov 22* Arsenal vs Tottenham (3pm) Emirates Stadium Tickets from £440 Sat, Feb 21* Tottenham vs Arsenal (3pm) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tickets from £148

*date and kick-off time subject to change

Emirates Stadium is located in Holloway, London. It’s been Arsenal’s home ground since 2006 and has a capacity of approximately 60,000, making it the 6th largest football stadium in England. Emirates bought naming rights for the stadium, in a 15-year deal estimated at £100 million that also included shirt sponsorship. Both deals have now been extended through until at least 2028.

How to buy Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League tickets

Buying Arsenal tickets directly from the club is notoriously difficult, as they rarely ever go on sale to non-members. Arsenal switched to a ballot system in 2022, so there is no traditional sales period in which tickets can sell out quickly.

Members have to enter a ballot, which opens around 6-8 weeks before a match and remains open for around 4 days, if hoping to purchase Arsenal match tickets. These are almost always over-subscribed, so it is a lottery with low odds.

During the 2024/25 season, the average success rate for ordinary Red Members in the ballots was just 9% (and this fell to 7% for the North London derby).

As a rule, Arsenal Premier League tickets do not go on general sale. Demand is simply too high, and all matches sell out in the ballots.

Only home EFL Cup tickets, which tend to be the least popular of any competition Arsenal play in, may go on sale to non-members.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Arsenal tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as SeatPick for last-minute tickets.

How much are Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League tickets?

If you are buying tickets directly from the club, the adult price for Arsenal match tickets ranges from £30 in lower-tier sections behind the goal to £145 in the upper tier of the longside stands on the halfway line.

For Category ‘A’ games, such as the North London derby, ticket prices start from £78.

There are general discounts for prices for young adults (aged 19 to 24) and seniors (65+). These categories have a single tariff, with prices starting at £22 and rising to £105. Lastly, for fans up to the age of 18, tickets for Arsenal cost from £15 to £70.

Keep an eye on the club's official ticket portal for updates on availability and pricing. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as SeatPick are currently available from £400 upwards.

What hospitality packages are available for Arsenal v Tottenham?

Private Boxes

Private boxes offer an exclusive, private space for 10–15 guests, with inclusive food and drinks, a personal host, and seats right outside the box. They are perfect for hosting clients or corporate events, and some of the box packages even include personalised Arsenal shirts and meet and greets with players.

Executive Box N7: £12,950 (from 10-15 guests)

£12,950 (from 10-15 guests) Executive Box N7+: £29,595 (15 guests)

£29,595 (15 guests) Executive Box N5: £13,140 (12 guests)

Exclusive Lounges

Executive lounges are designed for individuals or small groups. A place in one of Arsenal’s hospitality lounges means you get premium seating near the halfway line or Box Level. Inclusive drinks and food are also included, as well as an official matchday programme and occasional visits from club legends. The lounges are ideal for those fans wanting the private box experience, but without having to bring a large party of guests.

The Avenell: £1,595 per person (available in multiples of 2 only)

£1,595 per person (available in multiples of 2 only) The Heritage: £1,795 (available in multiples of 2 only)

Informal Experiences

There are also more casual experiences available within Club Level, which are suitable for family members of all ages. With bar access and food/drink vouchers, these packages offer great value for those seeking a social and flexible matchday. They include premium seating and access to multiple kiosks where food and drinks can be purchased.

The Academy: £525 per person

£525 per person The Academy+: £745 per person

Experiential Packages

For a unique, immersive experience, you could choose an experiential package involving player interaction, behind-the-scenes access, and exclusive gifts. These packages are tailored for those who want to go all-out for memorable once-in-a-lifetime moments, incredible seats, and inclusive food and drinks.

Hero Experience: £2,695 per person (party of 4 only)

£2,695 per person (party of 4 only) Inner Circle: £1,895 per person (groups of 4 or 8 only)

Dining Packages

If your perfect matchday experience includes delicious, gourmet food, then there are also superb dining packages available.

Foundry Legends: £995 per person (available in multiples of 2 only)

£995 per person (available in multiples of 2 only) Woolwich Arsenal: £725 per person

£725 per person Club 1886: £695 per person

What to know about Arsenal vs Tottenham: North London Derby

For Tottenham, the 2024/25 campaign proved to be one of the funniest/strangest seasons in the history of the club.

The loyal fans rode a rollercoaster of emotions for nearly ten months, experiencing both crushing lows and outstanding highs. Astonishingly, Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League standings last season, the club’s worst finish in the top-flight since being relegated from the old First Division in 1977.

Any other season and the fans would have been howling with disapproval and baying for blood. However, four days after the EPL season ended, they were lifting the UEFA Europa League aloft in Bilbao following a 1-0 triumph over Manchester United.

Tottenham's Aussie manager, Ange Postecoglou, had been the mastermind behind the club picking up its first major trophy since the League Cup success in 2008 and its first European crown for over 40 years.

To cap off an unbelievable Spurs season, there would be another final twist, as Postecoglou was told to pack his bags. Success and silverware didn't save him, and in came Thomas Frank from Brentford to take over the reins.

The balance of power may have swung to and fro over the years, but it’s the Gunners who have ruled the roost recently. Mikel Arteta’s men finished 36 points above Tottenham last season and have won their last three matches in a row against their city rivals. You have to go back to 2005 for the last time Arsenal bettered that streak.

The Arsenal faithful continue to keep the faith and continue flocking through the turnstiles. Miguel Arteta’s men have been knocking on the door recently, finishing 2nd in the table in each of the last three seasons. They also came close to ending their silverware drought in general last term, when reaching the semi-final stage of both the Champions League and the League Cup.

With the addition of high-calibre players, such as Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, to strengthen an ever-improving squad, Arsenal fans will be confident their side can progress further this season, and they’ll be desperate to get their hands on tickets, especially when Tottenham visit the Emirates this November.