Angelino suggests he will push for permanent move away from Man City

The Spanish defender was allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium for a loan spell at RB Leipzig in January and has been enjoying his time in Germany

Angelino has suggested that he will be pushing for a permanent move away from in the next transfer window, with the Spanish defender enjoying a loan sell at .

The 23-year-old found himself on the move in January, with Pep Guardiola allowing him to head out of the Etihad Stadium.

City only took up the option to bring Angelino back onto their books during the summer of 2019, with a clause triggered in a contract at Dutch side .

Just 12 appearances were taken in for the Blues before the left-back found himself being edged through the exits once more.

Bundesliga title hopefuls were happy to add Angelino to their ranks, and regular outings have been enjoyed in new surroundings as German football prepares for the resumption of competitive action.

In Julian Nagelsmann, a man who was often overlooked at City has found a coach prepared to show faith in him.

With that in mind, Angelino has hinted at pushing for an extended stay in Leipzig.

Quizzed on his future by Eurosport, the former U21 international said: “I mean, for me as a player the biggest thing for me is a coach that gives me confidence, so I'll leave it there.

“Since the first day Julian has given me a lot, I'm very grateful to him, the staff and mostly the club.

“They gave me this chance in January and I wanted to go somewhere and play and enjoy football again and thanks to this club I did it so I'm very grateful.

“I want to play, hopefully I'll be stable soon. I'm very happy at the moment and I try to enjoy my time here, we will see.”

While frustrated by a lack of game time in , Angelino insists that he has a good working relationship with Guardiola and continues to be monitored by those back at City.

He added: “I spoke to him (Guardiola) before I joined the club.

“He speaks more with Julian and I think they keep more in contact than me with them, but it's a good relationship.

“These last six months I didn't play much but I feel as a player I improved a lot with him (Nagelsmann) once I arrived here and started playing again, I can see an improvement.

“It was a project (Leipzig) that I was following for a few months already and the project they had the last few years and this year they did great in the . The project, and obviously the coach and his ideas really suit my style.

“So it wasn't a hard decision to come and join Leipzig.”